Bartlesville man sentenced to 10 years for photographing women in dressing rooms

TULSA, Okla. — A Bartlesville man will spend ten years in prison after being convicted of recording women in changing rooms at several stores in Tulsa.

Police arrested Daniel Toy in July 2022 after a woman accused him of recording her in a dressing room at Target on 101st and Memorial.

A search warrant on Toy's home found he placed cameras in his bathroom and recorded several women. Officers also found around 40 pictures of different women undressing in changing rooms around Tulsa.

2 News spoke with Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit Lt. Darin Ehrenrich about the crimes after his arrest:

Toy pleaded guilty to 10 charges of Peeping Tom with electronic equipment.

On Nov. 27, a Tulsa County court found him guilty on all charges and sentenced him to five years for each charge. He will serve five years for the first charge, and the five years for counts 2-10 will all run concurrently but consecutively to the first five years.

Tulsa police reminded the public to be aware of their surroundings in light of Toy's conviction.

"Cases like these can be difficult to read about. However, we want the public to be aware of these types of events happening in Tulsa," TPD said on Facebook. "SVU Detectives encourage everyone to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times, especially in dressing room areas."

