BAPD: Man arrested after walking into store carrying rifle, wearing tactical vest

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A man who walked into an AT&T store carrying a rifle and wearing a tactical vest is now in jail, according to Broken Arrow police.

On Monday afternoon, officers first responded to calls from the Broken Arrow Courthouse stating there was a man carrying a rifle and wearing a tactical vest attempting to get into the building. City employees locked the doors before he could enter.

When they arrived, the man told them he was trying to recover some personal property that he left behind after getting out of jail over the weekend. Authorities eventually released him.

A family member then picked up the man and dropped him off near 9th and Hillside Drive. BAPD then received more calls about the man walking through the parking lot.

He walked by several retail stores before entering AT&T. Employees ran out the back of the store before calling the police.

Officers then arrested 26-year-old Zachary James Morrissey and found additional weapons such as brass knuckles and another firearm.

Broken Arrow Police Department Zachary James Morrissey's mugshot from a previous arrest with Broken Arrow police.

He is being charged with two counts of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

