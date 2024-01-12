Ballistic shields donated to law enforcement agencies in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Ballistic shields are an invaluable, tool when law enforcement officers have little to no cover.

The Stand 1st Foundation donated shields to every law enforcement agency in Rogers County.

"It's always good to have an extra measure of protection when you go into a situation, and you don't know what's going to happen,” said Claremore Police Sgt, Jason Cummings.

He said officers often go into a situation not knowing if someone is there who is armed or waiting to hurt them.

That’s why he said he is thrilled with the donation to the Claremore Police Department.

The Stand 1st Foundation provides tools, resources, assistance and support for law enforcement and their families.

“One donation here in Rogers County brought the possibility for ballistic shields to be put in every agency in Rogers County. We know that we have supplied them with a piece of equipment that has the potential to save lives,” says Stand 1st founder, Scott Walton.

Cummings agrees the shields are an added level of protection for the officers.

"Every officer wears a ballistic vest, but this will add just an extra level of protection to officers going into volatile situations. 'I think it's a fantastic endeavor and I think it's a very good testimony to the support that we have within the community that we serve,” said Cummings.

Each of the donated shields weigh roughly 20 pounds and can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000.

The Stand 1st Foundation says a ballistic shield provides more benefits than just the standard body armor.

It can also provide cover and protection for others in a crisis situation.

If you would like to donate or support a specific program – you can contact the Stand 1st Foundation at www.stand1st.org.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

