BACK 2 SCHOOL: 2 News collects school supplies for local students

TULSA, Okla. — It has been another big day at 2 News Oklahoma with our Back 2 School Drive to bring in supplies for students who need them when they return to class.

Thanks to generous donations from our viewers, many students will not be empty-handed when they return to class.

Blythe Winston came by the 2 News studios with her children, carrying gifts in hand.

"We brought backpacks, and they are stuffed with school supplies," said Blythe Winston. "We do this every year. We want to support Oklahoma, and it's great for the girls. We pick up some extra for the kids."

2 News anchor Cori Duke led the morning donation drive alongside the faces you see every day here on 2, including reporter Clifton Haskin and Problem Solver Cathy Tatom.

Sharon Phillips and I took the afternoon shift, and our viewers turned out to help with backpacks, crayons, and more.

Some dug right into their wallets - and gave generously saying, “It’s all for the kids, right?”

All of the donations go to the Pencil Box, a Tulsa-based non-profit that distributes the supplies to those who need them.

“They do awesome things for our community, and not everyone has what I have, so it’s awesome to give back to the community,” said one donor.



Also helping with the supply drive was our sponsor: Tinker Federal Credit Union. From top managers to tellers, the credit union’s goal is to help Oklahomans.

"It's extremely important for students to have the materials and instruments they need to get through the school year,” said Sayvon Milton, Tinker Federal Credit Union. “So, we are proud to sponsor this event and thank you all for having us here today."

2 News Oklahoma also giving generously - a $2,000 check from the Scripps Howard Foundation to buy supplies for the Pencil Box.

Together, we are making a difference.

