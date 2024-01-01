Automated water meters coming to Tulsa homes

TULSA, Okla. — In just a few weeks, contractors will install automated water meters at about 145,000 homes across Tulsa.

The city claims automated water meters are safer, more accurate, and will keep people's water bills from towering too high.

It's been an issue our newsroom heard about for years. Many Tulsans have claimed that they were stuck with high water bills due to broken water meters, they didn't know were broken.

A water meter is typically found in a front yard, in the grass, near the street. It could also be in the backyard. They measure the volume of water used by your home or business.

The city has been collecting water meter readings manually for decades, requiring time, personnel, and resources. They also know it can make way for mistakes.

Regarding accuracy, the city said automated water meters outweigh manual readings. They explained that the AMRs use electronic registers to collect the meter readings and a radio to send the data. They said it's been proven more accurate since it removes human error.

Customers will be notified roughly two weeks in advance via a door hanger, and a door knock the day off. The city says the installation will come at no cost to customers.

Once the installation is complete, the city says utility crews won't have to come to neighborhoods to read water meters anymore.

During the installation, contractors will also do a lead service line inspection to ensure there's no lead left in their system, which they say can be hazardous to one's health.

A map of when installation services will be can be found here.

