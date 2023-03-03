Autism conference bringing knowledge, resources to Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The 2023 Eastern Oklahoma Autism Conference will take over the Stoney Creek Conference Center in Broken Arrow this weekend.

The Griffin Promise Autism Clinic hosts the event. Organizers said caregivers would learn all about the latest resources, visit with vendors and hear from professionals in the field.

According to organizers, those who have cared for someone on the spectrum for years will still learn something. Breakout sessions will happen so you can choose what you want to learn from nutrition and food, guardianship, financial planning, and much more.

Lori Frederick and Stephanie Barton are the forces behind the conference. Both have said after a highly successful first year, the conference is back.

“We’re super excited cause it’s a great way for caregivers, professionals, educators, to come out and learn all the new stuff that is out there for neurodiverse individuals,” Frederick said.

The cost to attend varies based on if you are a caregiver, educator, or professional.

Pre-registration can be found here or at the event.

"We do have breakout sessions, that kind of thing," Frederick said. "So, throughout the day, people who are coming can kind of choose like, what do I want, who do I want to go listen to, and several presenters present more than once during the day, so they have that opportunity."

The 2023 Eastern Oklahoma Autism Conference runs from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

"We really want to provide hope. You know, we’re here to like to help you get through this," Barton said. "Like, we want to be a resource, but we also want to connect you with other people that can help you get through this. And because we’re a clinic and we have access to so many families, we tell these parents like ‘you are not alone.’”

