Authorities investigating shots fired at Osage Casino in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Law enforcement is investigating after someone fired shots at the new Osage Casino in Bartlesville, according to the Osage County Sheriff's Office.

A tribal officer initially responded to a possible theft, OCSO said.

A person attempted to escape with stolen property, and a tribal officer was halfway into the person's car when the person tried to drive off. OCSO said someone fired shots and hit the driver.

An investigation is underway into who fired the shots. Original information said a tribal officer fired shots, but that is not clear at this time.

2 News is working to learn the condition of the officer and driver. 2 News crews are headed to the scene to learn more.

