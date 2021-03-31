Authorities investigate deadly shooting in south Tulsa, suspect at large

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting Tuesday night in south Tulsa.

Tulsa police said two people were shot at a neighborhood near 66th and Memorial.

Police said one victim died and the other victim was shot in the lower torso, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities told 2 Works for You they have an idea who the suspect may be, and they are actively looking for them.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --