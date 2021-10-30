Aurora Borealis: Oklahomans could see 'Northern Lights' on Saturday night

TULSA, Okla. — A solar flare from the sun that erupted Thursday will give Oklahomans a chance to see the "Northern Lights."

The solar flare interacts with the upper layers of Earth to create the Aurora Borealis, which is usually only seen in the northern-most latitudes of the globe.

However, the Northern Lights could be visible just above the horizon as far south as Oklahoma on Saturday night thanks to Thursday's solar flare.

The current flare is the second-strongest of the year and classified as a G3 — the third level of the NOAA or "National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration" five-tier geomagnetic storm scale.

To have a chance to see it, Oklahomans will want to make sure to get completely away from city light pollution and have a great view of the horizon on Saturday night.

