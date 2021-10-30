Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Aurora Borealis: Oklahomans could see 'Northern Lights' on Saturday night

items.[0].videoTitle
Northern Lights
Posted at 8:37 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 22:38:46-04

TULSA, Okla. — A solar flare from the sun that erupted Thursday will give Oklahomans a chance to see the "Northern Lights."

The solar flare interacts with the upper layers of Earth to create the Aurora Borealis, which is usually only seen in the northern-most latitudes of the globe.

However, the Northern Lights could be visible just above the horizon as far south as Oklahoma on Saturday night thanks to Thursday's solar flare.

The current flare is the second-strongest of the year and classified as a G3 — the third level of the NOAA or "National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration" five-tier geomagnetic storm scale.

To have a chance to see it, Oklahomans will want to make sure to get completely away from city light pollution and have a great view of the horizon on Saturday night.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7