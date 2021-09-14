Ascension St. John hosts tribute to healthcare workers

TULSA, Okla. — Ascension St. John is hosting a tribute called "Light Up the Sky" to honor healthcare workers Tuesday night.

All six northeastern Ascension locations, including other Tulsa hospitals and businesses, will light up blue in honor of its workers who "have dedicated the last year and a half to the fight" in a pandemic against COVID-19.

The tribute begins at 7:45 p.m. with two World War II-era planes performing a flyover across the region.

There will also be a prayer service outside Ascension St. John following the flyover at 8 p.m. That includes guest speakers from faith leaders, physicians, and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --