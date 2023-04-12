Arvest Bank hosting 13th annual Million Meals Campaign through May 27

Arvest Bank is hosting its 13th annual Million Meals Campaign through May 27.

The goal is the give at least a million meals, but years past have surpassed that total.

Every dollar can supply up to five meals for families needing help in Green Country.

"Summer is one of the most important times for the food pantries to fill those needs because kids are getting ready to out of school and so they won't have the schools to rely on," Nicole Tifft, marketing specialist at Arvest, said. "Unfortunately, 1-in-4 kids in Oklahoma are affected by food insecurity."

Tifft also said the money given would stay in the community to which it was donated.

"The monetary donations are very important for our food partners because they never expire like food donations," Tifft said. "And then, they also can take that money and leverage it to purchase more food for people."

According to Arvest, nine local food pantries in northeast Oklahoma will benefit from the donations.

You can donate at Arvest branch locations at the drive-thru and inside, calling 866-952-9523 or through the Arvest Go app for customers.

For more on the campaign, visit the Million Meals webpage here: arvest.com/millionmeals

