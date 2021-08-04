Arkansas governor expresses regret about state's mask law

ARKANSAS — After reinstating a statewide public health emergency, the governor of Arkansas says he regrets pushing Act 1002 into law.

Currently, Act 1002 prohibits state and local governments, including public schools, from requiring people to wear masks. The law went into effect on July 28.

Last week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an emergency declaration for 60 days due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the state.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Hutchinson admitted his regrets about passing Act 1002.

"Yes in hindsight I wish that had not become law, but it is law so our only chance is to amend it or for the court to find it as an unconstitutional element."

Hutchinson also asked the General Assembly to call in a special session so they could consider his proposal to loosen the ban.

At this time, children under 12-years-old are not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Lawmakers convened at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the state Capitol. It is expected for Hutchinson's proposal to not pass.

