Healthier OK Coalition continues virtual series with poll on state's COVID vaccine stance

TULSA, Okla. — Six of Oklahoma's top health care professionals will host another virtual meeting today at noon for members of the press.

The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition is a group representing health care organizations from around the state. It continues its virtual media update series with a discussion on Oklahomans' attitudes regarding the COVID vaccine, COVID-19 infection trends throughout the state, the status of hospital bed space, and the vaccination journey of a rural nurse.

Today's panel includes the leader of the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition COVID-19 Task Force, the department chair of medical informatics at OU School of Community Medicine, the president of Cole Hargrave Snodgrass and Associates, the vice president of quality and clinical initiatives for the Oklahoma Hospital Association, an ER nurse with INTEGRIS Grove Hospital, and the president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.

Last week's Healthier Oklahoma Coalition update ended with the panel expressing a need for the governor to issue a state-wide emergency order. They also warned that hospitals would soon fill to capacity if coronavirus spread continued without a pickup in vaccinations.

For the latest news on Coronavirus ---> Click here

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --