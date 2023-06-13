Annual Tulsa Juneteenth Festival organizers prepare for weekend events

TULSA, Okla. — Annual Tulsa Juneteenth Festival comes to 700 N. Greenwood Ave. in the historic Greenwood District June 15-17.

Juneteenth named for the date June 19, is a federal holiday marking the day enslaved people gained national independence in the United States. The holiday honors and celebrates Black history while remembering the legacy of those who fought for liberation.



Previous story>>> Tulsans speak about the importance of Juneteenth

The three-day free festival will feature music, exhibits, a 5k and 1-mile fun run as well as educational discussions.

Thursday: The festival is hosting a kickoff party at 7 p.m. at Lefty's on Greenwood.

The festival is hosting a kickoff party at 7 p.m. at Lefty's on Greenwood. Friday: Events begin at 2 p.m. and last until 11 p.m. ending with a mainstage performance.

Events begin at 2 p.m. and last until 11 p.m. ending with a mainstage performance. Saturday: The day will start with a 5k and 1-mile fun run at the Guthrie Green at 7:30 a.m. and events will continue throughout the day until 11:30 p.m.

The festival is funded by the community as well as from Greenwood specialty license plate sales that honor Black Wall Street.

Along with the Tulsa Juneteenth Festival, the Greenwood Cultural Center is hosting 7th Annual Black Economic Expo June 16-18. The Expo is a cultivating event with networking opportunities for small business owners to learn about growth and gain financial tips.

More information on the festival can be found at tulsajuneteenth.org.

Trending stories from 2 News Oklahoma:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

