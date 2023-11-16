Animal Welfare proposes stronger regulations, steeper penalties for pet care

TULSA, Okla. — The City Council delayed a vote on a an emergency ordinance proposed by Tulsa Animal Welfare for stronger relations on animal care within city limits.

While there are standards in place, the changes of importance pertain to extreme weather practices and tethering animals outside. When temperatures are below 20 degrees and above 90, in accordance with the new ordinance, animals need access to temperature controlled facilities.

Tulsa Animal Welfare Operations Manager Colton Jones said that often times by the time they receive animals that have been left out in extreme conditions, it is too late to save them.

"We see a lot of animals that are living their lives outside that are unable to really kind of regulate their body heat above certain temperatures and then below certain temperatures, it creates a lot of problems for them too," said Jones."So, we're really trying to find that balance to give the animals that are in our city the best quality of life we can."

General conditions for care include clean and healthy conditions, enough space for animals to move around and also get exercise, sufficient food and water and requiring outdoor shelters.

This new ordinance has higher penalties for those that refuse to comply with the amended language. For a first time violation, there is a $100 fine. After three violations, owners face a $1200 fine, up to six months in jail and possible forfeiture of their animal.

Jones said this updated ordinance is meant to spell out standards more clearly for animal owners, and better protect the animals in Tulsa.

"What were taking out is just the outdoor shelter requirements, so this actually gives a little bit more in-depth definition to what is an outdoor shelter, and also sets the temperature settings of what is a viable or good outdoor shelter," Jones said.

Animal Welfare hopes by setting these more specific standards for care, less animals will be found outside in unsafe and strenuous conditions.

The council tabled discussion, and voting on the matter until Nov. 29. As an emergency ordinance, as soon as it is approved, it goes into effect immediately.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

