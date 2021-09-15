Animal Aid of Tulsa looking for help after air conditioner theft

TULSA, Okla. — Animal Aid of Tulsa is looking for help after a theft is making the transition to its new store much more expensive.

Animal Aid is moving to a location near 21st Street and Memorial where they've had a storage container sitting as they move in.

The organization posted to Facebook on Wednesday saying that someone had stolen the air conditioning unit from the container at some point between 5 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

"If you saw someone tampering with the container, please private message us as soon as possible," Animal Aid wrote in the post.

They say they'll likely have to spend about $3,000 they would've used for vet bills to replace the unit.

"We have almost 50 animals to care for with extremely high medical bills," Animal Aid says.

"We need to keep saving the ones who need us, and we do not want to go back on intake hold."

The organization is asking if any local company would be able to help them in getting a new unit.

