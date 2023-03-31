Anger, concern after middle school student found with gun

TULSA, Okla. — Parents and neighbors near a north Tulsa middle school are upset after finding out a student brought a gun to class on Wednesday, just two days after the elementary school shooting in Nashville.

Each school day for the last nine years, Thomas Turner has sat on his porch and watched kids get picked up from neighboring Monroe Demonstration Academy.

What the grandfather is not used to seeing is the school on lockdown, which its principal confirmed happened Wednesday morning via the SchoolMessenger app.

I am writing to make you aware of an incident that happened this morning where we received a report that one of our students brought a weapon to school. To ensure the safety of our students, we placed our school on lockdown while our team worked with Campus Police to identify the student and move them to an isolated location and secure the weapon. The rest of our students were able to continue their school day safely and without disruption.



It is important to know that students who bring weapons, drugs, or make social media threats to school can face incredibly serious consequences, including arrest and criminal charges. Students who bring guns to school will be arrested and charged, without exception. The safety of our students, staff, and school communities is our priority, and we will continue to implement strong safety measures throughout the district.



There is absolutely nothing more important than keeping your children safe and secure here in our school. We need our community’s help to continue to keep our students and team members safe. If you see something or hear something that could jeopardize school safety, please contact our 24-hour safety hotline at 918-480-SAFE.

Monroe Middle School Principal Rob Kaiser

“I still got grandkids. I fear for them," Turner said of the incident occurring just days after the Covenant School shooting. "No, it’s not good.”

Some parents waiting to pick up their kids Thursday were surprised to hear what happened the previous day, saying they weren’t even aware of the app used to alert them by the principal.

Vickinson Rache wants better communication and more security.

“I think it’s very late," he said. "We need it right now. Everywhere, we need to secure the place, you know?”

Donna Madden said she’s had to keep her granddaughter home because of bullying, and thinks lack of parental and school oversight contributed to Wednesday’s incident.

“(I'm) glad my babies wasn’t(sic) at school,” Madden said.

“Most of our kids go to Monroe. And for this to happen and nobody know about it, it’s just ridiculous.”

Turner agrees.

“you need to watch what your kid’s doing," Turner said. "That’s all I can say.”

Madden said if her concerns about bullying at the school aren’t addressed, she’ll confront administrators next Wednesday during an event held for parents.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --