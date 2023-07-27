Americans with Disabilities Act signed into law 33 years ago

TULSA — On July 26, 1990, President George HW Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act, a landmark law which aimed to make the U.S. a more accessible place.

Wednesday, people were celebrating, but staying committed to change.

Wendy Fralick, Executive Director of The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges says the ADA is a great start, but in her mind, there’s still some progress to be made.

"I think right here, we can start in Tulsa to make this one of the most accessible communities in the world," Fralick said.

According to their website the center aims to, "provide opportunities for youth and adults with physical challenges to enhance the quality of their lives."

It was established in 1957 by The National Council of Jewish Women in Tulsa, so people with mobility and dexterity issues could take part in physical activity. They moved into their facility near 11th and Harvard in 2005.

The newness of this law is striking for Fralick.

"To think that you had people 34, 35, 36 years ago, which is in my lifetime, that didn’t have the ability to get into a store is really phenomenal," Fralick said.

The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges, is, at its core – a recreation center. People can visit to shoot hoops, play volleyball, cycle around a track, or just hang out with friends.

Rose Ann Bowlin has been visiting since the ‘80s, years before the ADA was signed into law.

She was born with cerebral palsy and is not the only one in the family living with a disability.

"In my family alone, there’s five of us with a disability of some sort," Bowlin said.

Rose Ann told us before every trip to The Center, she visits a nearby QuikTrip, but getting there can be challenging. She says nearby sidewalks are bumpy and have obstacles.

"If you’re in a wheelchair, it’s like a car, I mean, I’m holding a cup of coffee out here, cause I don’t wanna spill it on me," Bowlin said.

The ADA has made it easier for people like Bowlin to get around and into places. The act requires, among other things, ramps and wheelchair accessibility.

During a recent visit to a restaurant – it was a challenge to order. The counter was too high, and the servers couldn’t see her.

"It made me a little bit uncomfortable, because I tried to order something and they acted like I wasn’t there to order something. I don’t like to be judged just because I’m in a chair," Bowlin said.

