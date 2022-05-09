"American Song Contest" airs finale on 2 News Oklahoma

Tonight is the big night — NBC's American Song Contest will crown a winner in the grand final on Monday night.

Will Oklahoma's own AleXa show out and take the top spot? 2 News sat down with the rising star of K-pop to talk about the competition.

NBC/Trae Patton/NBC AMERICAN SONG CONTEST -- “Semi-finals” Episode 106 -- Pictured: AleXa (OK)

She was joined along with Jordan Smith, another finalist repping the state of Kentucky. You may also recognize his face as the winner of season nine of The Voice.

AleXa gave her thoughts about her excitement while competing for her home state Oklahoma.

"What's good, Oklahoma?! Hello, it's me, AleXa, from Tulsa," AleXa says excitedly. "Thank you so much for the love and support. I'm so excited to see you on the final stage of the American Song Contest."

NBC/Trae Patton/NBC AMERICAN SONG CONTEST -- “Semi-finals” Episode 106 -- Pictured: AleXa (OK)

She was saved by the fan vote last week to ultimately make it to the final round. Her genre is not one most would typically associate with the Sooner State.

AleXa spoke about she got into K-pop and how representing the genre as Oklahoma is giving others "so much more than typical or stereotypical" ideas that are already out there.

"I found K-pop way back in 2008, so it's been over a decade," states AleXa. "When you think about Oklahoma or even Kentucky, you might think about country [music] and everything, but both states are multifaceted."

NBC/Trae Patton/NBC AMERICAN SONG CONTEST -- “Semi-finals” Episode 106 -- Pictured: AleXa (OK)

Smith also shared what it was like to compete once again in a singing competition with a title already under his belt.

"The range of experience and talent that is represented on the stage is wide and it's just insane how much talent there is," says Smith. "So it's definitely stepping into that you have no idea what to expect. There's no playing the game, there's just doing your best and hoping for the best result."

Both say they've been tirelessly rehearsing, but having fun while also building amazing friendships with the other contestants.

"You really start to make connections with people. It doesn't really feel like a competition necessarily," Smith explains. "It sorts of feels like we are all part of putting on the best concert that you possibly can, just lifting and supporting each other."

All of that hard work now will be left on the stage as they give it their all at 7 p.m. TONIGHT on 2 News.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --