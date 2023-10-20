American Legion to host Trunk or Treat

TULSA, Okla. — American Legion Post 1 in Tulsa is hosting a "Trunk or Treat" for the whole family this Saturday.

A spooky good time will take over the post's parking lot in the evening.

It is a chance for parents to bring their young ones by for some pre-Halloween fun and to load up on some candy, all while supporting the oldest continuously operating American Legion in the entire country.

"The American Legion is a family organization, not just for veterans," Lisa Milner, first vice commander, said. "It takes the whole family to keep a Veteran mentally and spiritually happy because we're losing so many Veterans. So if we can get the whole community to help, that is a bonus for not just us but for the Veterans in the community."

Trunk or Treat is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Legion's parking lot on 8th Street in Tulsa.

