American Airlines awarded $22 million for Tulsa advancements, job creation

TULSA, Okla. — American Airlines said Wednesday it secured more than $22 million from the State of Oklahoma for improvements to the Tulsa maintenance base, a major employer of Green Country aviation workers.

Mike Neal told 2 News in his 18 years with the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce, working with American Airlines to strengthen its Tulsa ties has been a top priority.

"(It's important) on how they can create more jobs, how they can retain the jobs they have here, and how they can continue to reinvest in their facilities," Neal said.

The company said $22 million over the next three years given from the State of Oklahoma's Business Expansion Incentive Program will do just that.

The money will reportedly boost the airline's maintenance base, engine repair & overhaul facility, and create 300 new jobs.

The announcement comes after a $31.6 million capital investment to the engine shop to modernize machinery, and an ongoing multi-million dollar improvement project at its Tech Ops-Tulsa facility.

Tulsa has the world's largest maintenance base for a private airspace company, according to Neal. American Air is also the no. 2 top employer of Tulsans.

"American's been in Tulsa since the 1940s," Neal said. "They have an extraordinary legacy of leadership, an extraordinary legacy of engagement."

Tulsa airline workers have endured some turbulent times in recent years, though.

Layoffs in 2012 and during the pandemic cost hundreds of jobs.

"This $22 million from the state will obviously go right in the bucket to help," said Dale Danker President of the Tulsa Local 514 chapter of Transport Workers Union (TWU) of America.

Danker said Wednesday's announcement is a big step in the right direction, especially with adding 300 needed positions.

"A lot of our members their grandfather worked here, dad worked here, they work here, their kids are hired on now. So it's huge," he added.

"It's huge for us to try to do the things that we need to do to keep the company viable here in Tulsa. And the city and the state helping with that is just huge for us."

Neal added the chamber and Tulsa International Airport are also working to add more American Airlines commercial flights out of Tulsa in the future.

Read the full American Airlines announcement here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

