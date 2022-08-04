Watch Now
Amber Alert: Lawton police looking for teen girl, 6-month-old boy

An Amber Alert was issued around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday after 16-year-old Chasity Sellman and 6-month-old Carson Sellman left their foster care home in Lawton around 7:45 a.m.
Posted at 2:56 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 15:59:40-04

LAWTON, Okla. — Lawton police are looking for a missing 6-month-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

An Amber Alert was issued around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday after 16-year-old Chasity Sellman and 6-month-old Carson Sellman left their foster care home in Lawton around 7:45 a.m.

Their foster mother reported them missing and told police they could be with the father Don Sellman. Both children have been in DHS custody after their mother's parental rights were terminated.

Police say they could be headed toward Tahlequah in a white Cadillac where Don Sellman lives.

Anyone who sees them should call 911.

