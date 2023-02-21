Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for missing Rogers County boy

Posted at 1:27 PM, Feb 21, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — An Amber Alert is in effect for a missing boy in Rogers County.

Officials say Kaiden Upshaw, 12, was last seen with his 31-year-old non-custodial mother Ciara Randall and her husband Richard Randall. They were in a 2018 gray Ford Escape with Oklahoma License Plate No. KOT244.

If anyone sees them do not make contact, authorities say call law enforcement.

We'll update as we learn more.

