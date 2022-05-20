Amber Alert issued for 3 missing kids from Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY — An Amber Alert has been issued for three missing kids from Pittsburg County on Friday morning.
Police are searching for 10-month-old Zamirah Aranda, 8-year-old Raziel Aranda, and 10-year-old Areli Aranda. They were last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Friday in McAlester near Daisy Road.
The suspects are believed to be their parents, Alexandria and Moises Aranda. Police have located Moises Aranda and the original vehicle, but the mother and children are still missing.
If you see them, please contact your local police department.
