Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Amber Alert issued for 3 missing kids from Pittsburg County

Amber Alert out for Aranda siblings
Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Amber Alert out for Aranda siblings
Posted at 9:12 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 10:54:21-04

PITTSBURG COUNTY — An Amber Alert has been issued for three missing kids from Pittsburg County on Friday morning.

Police are searching for 10-month-old Zamirah Aranda, 8-year-old Raziel Aranda, and 10-year-old Areli Aranda. They were last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Friday in McAlester near Daisy Road.

The suspects are believed to be their parents, Alexandria and Moises Aranda. Police have located Moises Aranda and the original vehicle, but the mother and children are still missing.

Moises and Alexandria Aranda
Moises and Alexandria Aranda

If you see them, please contact your local police department.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7