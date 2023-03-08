Amazon opens 2.6M square-foot facility in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is home to a lot of big employers.

Among them is Amazon.

Green Country has a massive fulfillment center right in our backyard.

The company opened the more than 2.6-million square-foot facility in Tulsa.

It is known as "TUL2."

During a tour, 2 News met Cindy Molder of Claremore.

Molder wears many hats at Amazon, including taking shipments from sellers, dividing them into the appropriate sections, and sending them on their way.

She recently received a box from a small business, which was different for her.

That seller sent a letter thanking the Amazon employees.

"I thought it was pretty great that someone took the time to put that in for us here at Amazon," Molder said.

That letter included, "you are helping our small business and many like us," Molder read. "You are appreciated. I hope you have an amazing day."

According to Amazon, the fulfillment center is on four floors and has about 28 million items inside.

Amazon reports 450,000 items daily are sent from the site, but it takes in 650,000.

Adam Frandsen is an Inbound Dock Manager.

He ensures all those items get to the proper place so they can be sent back out.

"It takes a lot of effort," Frandsen said. "A lot of teamwork between shifts. Because there's a lot of things going on between shifts, the building really doesn't sleep."

The facility is filled with technology. You can see that throughout.

Robots are moving massive stacks of items.

But there is also a fundamental human side.

2 News asked Frandsen his thoughts about those who say Amazon is not a fun workplace.

"I'd say they're wrong," Frandsen said. "I've enjoyed it since day one, ever since I started as a process assistant. That's probably part of the best part of what we do here. With these associates. Everything from our affinity groups to the events we put on. Our family day we just had. The effort that we put in to make this place as fun as possible. The most enjoyable place we can, within a warehouse, is unbelievable the amount of effort we go to and how fun it actually is to work here."

Frandsen said the number one goal at the fulfillment center is safety.

"Our goal is to make it as safe as possible and then make it as efficient as possible," Frandsen said.

