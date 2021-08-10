Allegiant announces two nonstop service flights from Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. — Allegiant announces the addition of two nonstop service flights to Phoenix through Mesa, Ariz., and Sarasota, Fla. from Tulsa International Airport.

The new routes are part of a 22-route expansion across Allegiant’s network, launching just in time for those to make plans for winter holiday getaways and family gatherings.

Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and networking planning says this about the announcement:

“A hallmark of Allegiant’s service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities. And we’ve continued that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit Florida, Arizona and California during the fall and winter seasons.”

The new routes to Tulsa International Airport (TUL) include:

Mesa, Arizona via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport beginning on Nov. 18, 2021 Sarasota, Florida via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport beginning Dec. 15, 2021.

Allegiant’s full network expansion announced today includes 24 additional cities, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, and Austin among them.

