All you need to know: Election Day is tomorrow

The November general election is tomorrow, and 2 Works for You is tracking all you need to know ahead of casting your vote.

In the highest-profile race, Republican Kevin Stitt will be squaring off against Democrat Drew Edmondson for governor. You can watch the latest debate between Stitt and Edmondson here.

Voters will also be deciding on five state questions.

State Question 793 opens the door for optometrists and opticians to practice inside retail stores. If SQ 793 passes, eye doctors could practice inside retail stores, and sell glasses. Click here for more.

State Question 794, also known as Marsy's Law, provides crime victims with specific rights, including notice of court proceedings like release, plea, sentencing, or parole of the accused. Click here for more.

State Question 798 would elect the governor and lieutenant governor on a joint ticket.

State Question 800 would create a gross production budget reserve fund from oil and natural gas revenue. It would create a new fund called "The Oklahoma Vision Fund."

State Question 801 allows schools to use certain voter-approved property taxes to fund district operation, like teacher raises. Right now, the state constitution only allows schools to use this money for building or repair costs. Click here for more.

The lieutenant governor's race will be between Republican Matt Pinnell and Democrat Anastasia Pittman. The Oklahoma Attorney General's race features Republican Mike Hunter and Democrat Mark Myles.

Election officials said there was high turnout for early voting in the state. More than 73,000 people had already cast their ballots as of Nov. 1.

Click here to confirm your voter registration, view a sample ballot or find your polling place.

