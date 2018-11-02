Oklahomans take advantage of early voting

We are a few days from the midterm elections, and early voting already has started.

The state election board says turnout already is strong with more than 73,000 people casting ballots as of 2 p.m. on Thursday.

You still can vote Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Or on Saturday from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

2 works for you is your election station. Before Tuesday, download our free app to see a sample ballot, to learn more about state questions and to find your polling location.



