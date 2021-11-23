All City Thanksgiving Worship at First Baptist North Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Seven Tulsa churches gathered at First Baptist North Tulsa for the annual All City Thanksgiving Worship Service Monday.

Each year, participating churches take turns hosting the worship event. Among the congregations that attended were Agape Bible Fellowship, Asbury Methodist, First Baptist North Tulsa, First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa, First United Methodist, and World Won For Christ Family Life Ministries.

Pews at First Baptist North Tulsa were filled with members from different denominations singing songs of praise and worship. Each person expressing an outpouring of love, joy, and gratitude for the opportunity to be together once again after two years of COVID-19.

“When we come together in worship...we come together to adore, to praise God, to thank God each and every week, but our thankfulness really rises to another level when we get to this season of the year that’s called thanksgiving," Anthony Scott, senior pastor for First Baptist Church of North Tulsa said.

Uniting as one faith to celebrate the spirit of thanksgiving. While Building stronger relationships and a more unified community.

“What excites me as much as anything is that the friendships that have developed are growing deeper and that the congregations are connecting and serving together. Right here at First Baptist Church North Tulsa. Our congregation First Presbyterian collaborates every Friday afternoon in a food distribution program and that is one of those great highlights on what it appears to be that the Lord is doing to bring the church together,” Jim Miller, pastor with First Presbyterian Church said.

The seven churches are also expressing their gratitude through acts of charity. The money raised from today's worship service goes to local charities in our community.

Last year, the event was held in person and virtually due to COVID-19, but this year those who went were thankful to meet in person.

