Agents bust 2 Tulsa bars for operating without license

TULSA, Okla. — Two local bars are closed after being busted by the Alcohol Beverage Laws Enforcement (ABLE) agents for operating without a license.

One of the bars is the Kickback Club near Apache and Yale, which recently made headlines after a 19-year-old was shot and killed after an argument broke out at the bar.



Previous coverage >>> Tulsa police search for murder suspect after shooting at Kickback Club

ABLE agents said bars operating without a license are extremely dangerous because they operate with no oversight and often attract a criminal element.

"These locations are more likely to have criminal activity such as assaults, illicit drug use, or homicides than locations operating legally," ABLE agents said in a press release.

The Kickback Club had applied for a license but was denied because the building is within 300 feet of a church.

The second bar to be busted by ABLE agents is the Vibe Lounge in west Tulsa near Gilcrease Museum Road and Edison Street.

Agents said the bar had started an application for a license but never completed.

These busts are part of a larger effort by TPD and ABLE to crack down on illegally operating bars. If you know of a bar operating without a license, call 405-521-3484.

