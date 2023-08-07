Tulsa police search for murder suspect after shooting at Kickback Club

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for a suspect after a 19-year-old was shot and killed at the Kickback Club near Apache and Yale.

TPD said officers responded to the scene around 2 a.m. on Aug. 6 and found 19-year-old Nicari Owens dead inside of the nightclub.

Police also discovered a woman who was shot in the hand and had minor injuries.

Detectives said there was an altercation between a group of people inside and outside the bar that led to the shooting.

If you have information about the shooting or the suspect, police ask that you call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Reference case 2023-037731.

A large group of people were inside and outside of the club, so police are also asking anyone there to send videos to their homicide department here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

