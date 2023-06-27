AG says audit on education fund 'highlights significant problems' in spending

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said an audit reveals significant problems in the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund spending.

The state received $39.9 million from the federal government as part of the Education Stabilization Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both a state and federal audit were conducted, and found that millions could have been mishandled. The federal audit claimed that Oklahoma didn't award all of its GEER funds in accordance with the CARES Act, federal regulations, and grant conditions.



Previous story >>> Federal audit released on Oklahoma education relief spending

One part of the GEER funds, 10$ million, was put into the Stay in School Scholarship Program. The state auditor says more than half of those funds were given to families with kids in private schools that were not financially struggling.

The report also indicates that five private schools received preferential treatment when applying for assistance, claiming the private schools were given early access to the application before it went live to the public.

The five private schools were allowed to hold open houses, it says, to get new students in. The money was intended only to KEEP the students in the same school. The open houses were held prior to the "go live" application date for funds. — Erin Christy (@Erin_Christy) June 27, 2023

The federal audit says that Oklahoma lacks assurance that its awards of $31 million of the State's $39.9 million are aligned with the purpose of the GEER grant fund.

To read the audit, click here.

