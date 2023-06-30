AG, OSBI find no criminal acts during McCurtain County sheriff investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and OSBI said they found no evidence of criminal acts by McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy Friday.

"A state probe of embattled McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy has found no evidence of criminal acts or other conduct that would be statutory grounds for ouster proceedings," Drummond said.

2 News first told you about the allegations against McCurtain County officials in April when audio recordings were released by the McCurtain County Gazette.

Audio Recordings Outrage Residents

Gov. Kevin Stitt then requested the investigation.

“While I understand this outcome may be frustrating to you after calling for the Sheriff’s resignation and removal, it is the only appropriate conclusion under the law,” wrote Drummond. “There are countless examples of incidents from across the country where public officials make inflammatory comments that spark severe condemnation. Oftentimes the offending official resigns in disgrace. Sometimes the outrage fades and the matter is forgotten," he said. "Regardless, there is no provision of law in Oklahoma to throw elected officials out of office merely for saying something offensive.”

Drummond said if Clardy refuses to resign, it's up to the voters of McCurtain County to decide his fate in office.

“To the extent you remain committed to seeing Sheriff Clardy removed from office, I suggest you appeal to the men and women responsible for electing him,” wrote Drummond.

Drummond sent a letter to Gov. Stitt, which in part asks Stitt to use his popularity to urge for a change in leadership. To read Drummond's letter to Stitt click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

