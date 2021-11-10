Afghan refugee family is reunited thanks to local charity

TULSA, Okla. — An Afghan refugee now calls Tulsa home after being reunited with his family Tuesday afternoon.

Faramarz Afshar, his wife Kristy Brode and their daughter Aliyah tried to leave Afghanistan once the Taliban took over the country and it became too dangerous to stay. Brode and Aliyah were allowed to leave because they are American citizens. But Afhsar, an Afghan citizen, was forced to stay in a military camp for more than 60 days.

Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma facilitated the reunion.

Brode said it was incredibly hard to be across the world from her husband.

“I’ve just been keeping it all inside because there’s really no other way. If I just lose it, there’s no way of helping anybody," said Brode.

She said remembering what she was fighting for helped her get through those weeks without him.

“I know he’s coming eventually and I know he’s safe so that’s the important thing," said Brode.

After watching dozens of people go through the terminal, Brode caught sight of her husband, picked up her daughter and both ran into his arms. All three immediately smiling and hugging as Afshar kissed little Aliyah on the cheek.

He knows nothing of Tulsa or Oklahoma but because of his wife's family here, Tulsa is now home. He said he is thrilled to finally be reunited with his family and is eager to start a new life here.

“I will try my best to do a good job here and take care of my family and not be on the government helping you know. I don’t like that. I love to work but the first thing I need to do is my drivers license," said Afshar.

