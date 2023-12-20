Advocacy group strives to bring back passenger rail in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is part of two studies by an advocacy group working to bring passenger rail back to the city and surrounding regions. Passenger Rail Oklahoma Has been trying to make this a reality for years.

Tulsa last had a passenger train service in 1971. It's mostly cargo running through the rails now, but interest is being generated to bring passenger rail back.

But if someone wants passenger rail in Tulsa and its surrounding regions, it's Evan Stair. He's the president of Passenger Rail Oklahoma. It's an advocacy group dedicated to passenger rail expansion. He's often rallying community leaders, residents, and state and local governments to support its benefits.

"It's time for Tulsa and Oklahoma City to be connected," he said. "Let's bring long-distance passenger rail back to Oklahoma. Long-distance passenger rail left Oklahoma in 1979."

There are two initiatives by Passenger Rail Oklahoma to get it back on the table.

The first is the Federal Railroad Administration Amtrak daily long-distance service study. Stair says the study looks at building new routes over 750 miles and adapting discontinued routes for passenger rail. It would include Minneapolis, Kansas City, Dallas, and Tulsa stops.

The second study is the Corridor Identification and Development Program. It's for short-distance routes, such as Kansas City to Tulsa to Oklahoma City and connecting to the Heartland Flyer - which is a modern-day train from Oklahoma City to Fort Worth, Texas.

"The projects will not move forward beyond the study phase unless members of Congress, the Oklahoma Congressional Delegation, the Oklahoma Legislature, and State Departments of Transportation combine to work out solutions for funding these services," Stair said.

2 News asked Stair what makes rail relevant in an era of autonomous technologies like electric vehicles.

"With rail, your time is your own," Stair said. "There's no reason to have your eyes on the road moving forward."

The city of Tulsa and the Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation have yet to make plans to bring passenger rail to the Tulsa area.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

