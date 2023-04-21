Actor Sam Witwer known from Star Wars and Riverdale, visiting Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The list of celebrities who have visited Tulsa ranges from famous musicians to movie stars.

Thanks to Impulse Creations Comics & Collectibles, that list now includes actor Sam Witwer.

He is known for shows like Riverdale, Supergirl, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

"My biggest accomplishment is that I made a whole bunch of hobbies into jobs," Witwer said. "There it is. I mean, look, I have the enterprise behind me for God's sake."

Witwer voiced the character Darth Maul in the animated franchise.

"Well, this was back in like 2007 I believe it was and it was, I mean, I just lost my mind," Witwer said. "Ihad Star Wars music stuck in my brain on repeat for weeks. That's how excited I was I literally couldn't go to the grocery store without hearing you know, the Imperial March in my head. So yeah, I mean, this stuff is in my DNA. And I never would have dreamed that it would have led to I mean, a 15-year working relationship with Lucasfilm, I never would have dreamed that that was in the cards. So, I thought, hey, great. I'm working on Star Wars. And that's it. We're done. We're finished. You know, and it just it just hasn't ended yet. So, you know, I'm trying to be thankful while you know it's going on, but they tend to keep me around for various strange reasons. I couldn't begin to guess."

Witwer is also a super fan himself. He can have those real conversations about the stories and characters.

"I like to connect with the with the fans because they're the customer you know, they're the reason I'm here. And by the way again, like I said, the enterprise is behind me I'm one of them. So, it's an opportunity to connect with other like-minded souls," Witwer said.

Dan Wallace is behind Impulse Creations and bringing Witwer to Green Country.

"It is definitely an exciting event," Wallace said. "We've done a few of these and with it being our 25th anniversary, we have been trying to amp up, doing more and more of those."

Wallace said Tulsa has been unable to maintain a big convention that other cities have.

"So, we're kind of trying to bring that around as a smaller scale. You know, one guest at a time for people who can't make it 200 miles to Kansas City or Dallas or something like that," Wallace said.

While Sam's resume is extensive, it is not all about his acting for Wallace.

"He's just an absolutely fantastic guy, loves meeting fans," Wallace said. "So, it's going to be a tremendous amount of fun for everyone to come out and see them"

Witwer said that events like this are a chance to see other ideas from fans like him.

“I will tell you that in discussions in with the ‘customer’ as it were," Witwer said. "It’s just an incredible resource for me to know what the audience is thinking. You know, and it’s certainly changed my perspective on a few things over the years. So, yeah, come and have fun let’s talk nerd, let’s geek out."

Witwer's ability to have those in-depth conversations is, in Wallace's opinion, what makes him stand out.

"When someone comes up to talk to him about it it's not just a 'hey I loved seeing you in..' he can really give the back story," Wallace said. "He can talk about the other stuff he wasn't in himself. I mean, it adds an entirely different level to the experience the fans get to have."

When asked about the future of the Star Wars franchise, Witwer wants to see risks.

"You know, I want to see flawed characters that are developing, and I want to see risks being taken. Because, George [Lucas], that's what that's sort of what he taught all of us," Witwer said. "You know, if you're going to, you know, go big, you know, so yeah, yeah, creative risks. If you look at, you know, for example, you ever when you saw the prequels for the first time, and whether you like them or didn't like them, I will say this, you couldn't predict where they were going, even though we all knew the story, and we all knew he was going to become Darth Vader, you surely could not predict scene for scene what was happening in those movies. And furthermore, they didn't look or feel anything like what we expected. And I've come to really value that in, you know, and working in this industry of like, Oh, don't repeat yourself, try something new. Do something that scares you a little bit stretch in a direction that you haven't seen before. And that was the mindset that we all brought into the Clone Wars and that's the mindset I tried to bring into all of my work."

For details on ticketing to the event at Impulse Creations, visit the website here: https://impulsecreations.com/

