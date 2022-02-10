Watch
ACM awards: Okies, Cain's Ballroom among nominees

TULSA, Okla. — The Academy of Country Music announced nominees for its award show this year on Thursday featuring a handful of Oklahoma ties.

Oklahoma native Carrie Underwood is nominated for Entertainer of the Year

Country music duo Brooks & Dunn is nominated for Duo of the Year. Ronnie Dunn spent several years living in the Tulsa area when he started his country music career.

Cain's Ballroom is nominated for Club of the Year and the BOK Center is nominated for Arena of the Year.

