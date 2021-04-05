Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fatal accident on southbound IDL and I-244, causes traffic delays

items.[0].image.alt
KJRH Creative Services
Breaking News
Posted at 8:01 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 09:07:23-04

TULSA, Okla. — A fatal accident has happened this morning on the southbound lanes on the west side of the Inner Dispersal Loop (IDL) and I-244.

As of right now, traffic is being diverted off the highway to take the 2nd Street exit.

A vehicle and a pedestrian were involved in the deadly incident.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7