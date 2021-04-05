Fatal accident on southbound IDL and I-244, causes traffic delays

TULSA, Okla. — A fatal accident has happened this morning on the southbound lanes on the west side of the Inner Dispersal Loop (IDL) and I-244.

As of right now, traffic is being diverted off the highway to take the 2nd Street exit.

A vehicle and a pedestrian were involved in the deadly incident.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

