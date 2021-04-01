Accident on Highway 169 and BA Expressway

TULSA, Okla. — A crash happened on the Broken Arrow Expressway near Highway 169 this morning.

As of right now, traffic is currently down to one lane.

A Tulsa police car and another vehicle were involved in the accident.

Ambulances were called to the scene, but TPD has not confirmed if anyone was injured at this time.

This is a developing story.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --