AAA Oklahoma: Stay alert for possible deer-car collisions

TULSA, Okla. — Now that Daylight Saving Time has come to an end, it's dark earlier at night. This means that it is peak time for deer crashes and some are already happening.

Funerals for two people who died in a vehicle accident with a deer in Pittsburg County are tomorrow.

With that in mind, drivers need to be on high alert this time of year and know how to avoid an animal collision. Through December, deer are more likely to dart into the roadway in their quests for mates.

AAA Oklahoma reports that last year on state roads, 836 crashes involved deer. Of those 846 crashes, five people died and 26 people suffered serious injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

2 News spoke to a Tulsan who had an accident with a deer last September. She says the accident happened around 9 p.m. as she was driving on Blue Star Road in Claremore. She also says that the deer came out of nowhere.

"When I hit that deer I couldn’t avoid it. I dragged it (with the car) to the curb and then as soon I completely stop with that pole in front of me that I almost hit, the deer got up looked at me, and took off," Rose Damilao-Miles explains. "It was so weird how that happened, I was just freaking out.”

From that accident, she had about $5,000 in damages to her car, but what Damilao-Miles was more shocked that the deer didn't die from the crash.

AAA says, in order to avoid a collision with deer, you should always:

Always wear a seatbelt.

Keep your eyes moving back and forth, looking for signs of animals.

Use your high beams when you can.

If you see a deer, don't swerve. Honk your horn to frighten it away instead.

