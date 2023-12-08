A New Leaf spreads holiday cheer through poinsettia sales

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A New Leaf is spreading holiday cheer one poinsettia at a time.

If you're looking for some holiday cheer, you're in luck! You can get it delivered straight to your door. That's the mission of A New Leaf, serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism.

"This is our annual holiday poinsettia sales,” Lindsey Stewart, manager of philanthropic resources, said. “So, every year A New Leaf clients and our workforce development department are working hard. We do this huge sale."

The poinsettias receive extra care, with each detail made perfect by the hands of a client. Max Meier said choosing the wrapping paper is one of the many tasks he enjoys.



“It’s my favorite time of year,” Meier said.

The excitement is evident at A New Leaf as poinsettias are prepped. After each one is complete, they are loaded on a van and ready for delivery.

2 News tagged along for the ride to see poinsettias hand-delivered. Each delivery not only brings a smile but also supports clients by providing job training, life skills, and residential services.

“They love going and talking to the community members and delivering the plants -- and bringing holiday cheer around the community,” Stewart said.

If you want to purchase a poinsettia, click here.

Deliveries run through Dec. 22 and are free in the Tulsa metro.

