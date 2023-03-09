A New Leaf Client celebrates big milestone living independently

OWASSO, Okla. — A New Leaf client of almost 30 years is celebrating a big milestone by living independently for the first time.

The nonprofit supports those with developmental disabilities and helps them succeed in life. Steven Schotts is one of them.

As the 2 News crew pulled into the parking lot, Steven was there, excited to share his new beginnings. After a brisk walk down a hallway, Steven’s bedroom door was open. Inside, his room was adorned with pictures and trophies.

"I got a trophy, look guys, “Steven said with eagerness. “I made a spare, look!"

The bedroom he showcased is a place he can call his own. It’s a place he can feel safe and secure. A New Leaf staff makes sure of it.

Steven is very social and trusting. In fact, research shows people with disabilities are seven times more likely to be abused because of this, and his family has been hesitant to have him move outside of their home.

His family wanted to have a plan for him when they were no longer around to care for him, and that’s how they found The Village in Owasso. It’s a place they know he will be safe and protected around the clock.

For nearly 30 years, Steven has been with a New Leaf, which provides vocational and behavioral programs for those with developmental disabilities.

Now, at 48 years old, he's thriving and showing off a room any mom would be proud of.

Steven moved to The Village in the fall located in Owasso. It consists of affordable housing designed to create independence and consistency for 62 clients. It consists of a farm, a dining hall, and a horticulture training center. But for Steven, that’s not the best part.

“Dewey, me, Shawn, Ritchie, Eric, Dwyane, Bobby, Robert,” Steven said, listing all seven of his roommates.

For him, those are the people who make his heart smile. All of whom contribute to everyday life at the home, like taking out the trash and doing the dishes and laundry.

For Steven, it’s a new phase of life. It’s one he said he loves very much.

The state of Oklahoma plans to have 600 people come off the waitlist for waivered services in the Tulsa area.

A New Leaf currently has over 150 families on its own waiting list for housing and workforce development services. Because of this, planning stages have begun for additional housing units for phase two of The Village.

In the Tulsa area, there are 29,000 people with developmental disabilities and/or autism, according to A New Leaf. The nonprofit states after high school, these individuals face an 85% unemployment rate and lack of affordable housing.

