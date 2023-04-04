A New Leaf clients prepare to open 4 garden center locations for spring

TULSA, Okla. — The clients at A New Leaf are planning big things this spring.

Starting this Friday, the clients, who are adults with developmental disabilities and autism, will begin selling flowers at four different locations in Broken Arrow and Owasso.

The clients will learn to keep a job and earn money while doing so.



“When you shop at our Garden Centers or the pop-up stores, you are supporting A New Leaf clients so they can earn a wage and work with purpose. Our clients lovingly care for all of the plants but they also will help you shop and load them in your car. A New Leaf clients are the experts for your spring plant needs," said Mary Ogle, A New Leaf's CEO.

The locations are:



Broken Arrow: 2405 South Elm Owasso: 8535 North Memorial Drive. Jenks: 3014 West Main Street South Tulsa: 8855 East 91st Street

Store hours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

