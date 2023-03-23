A New Leaf goes to the Capitol to rally for Developmental Disability Day

OWASSO, Okla. — Dozens of people at A New Leaf are up bright and early Thursday morning to head to the state Capitol to advocate for disability rights.

March 23 is Developmental Disability Day. A New Leaf, along with self-advocate groups, families, and other service providers across the state, will take the day to raise awareness and have conversations with legislators about the support and rights of Oklahomans with developmental disabilities.

The organization said between 50 to 60 staff and clients with A New Leaf are traveling to the Capitol for the rally and to speak with lawmakers.

The goal of this trip is to get the message across that everyone, regardless of how they were born, deserves to enjoy life and feel productive and secure.

People will be sharing their personal experiences and providing information on the issues facing people with developmental disabilities in Oklahoma.

A New Leaf said there are about 65,000 Oklahomans with developmental disabilities, and 1 in 44 Oklahomans are on the autism spectrum. The organization also said Oklahoma does not classify autism as a developmental disability, meaning that group of people don’t qualify for certain services.

The group hit the road at 6 Thursday morning. 2 News Oklahoma's Amanda Slee is following them to Oklahoma City, so stay with us for more.

