'A complete loss': Fire destroys house in Skiatook

SKIATOOK, Okla. — A fire destroyed a family’s home in Skiatook on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 26.

The fire was large, but the plume of smoke was even larger. 2 News could see the black cloud from 10 miles away while heading north toward there on U.S. 75.

2 News Oklahoma

When asked if the wind worsened the situation, Skiatook Fire Department’s deputy chief of operations, Mike Thoendel, said, “The wind definitely made it worse. Luckily, they had most the doors shut when we got here. But when we made access with it being in that attic, it made it harder to control.”

When 2 News arrived at the scene near 126th Street North, the fire mainly was spewing from the house’s collapsed west roof.

2 News Oklahoma

Fire crews from Skiatook and Sperry worked tirelessly in the wind and the cold to put it out.

More flames began to spew out of the middle of the house, and then some smoke began to leak from the east roof.

The roof became weaker as more flames poured out. Eventually, it gave in and collapsed inward.

2 News Oklahoma Fire spills out of a collapsed roof at a home in Skiatook.

“It’s a family of five,” said Thoendel. “Luckily, they're all safe. They did lose a couple dogs. They're pretty shook up.”

Thoendel told us the house is a “complete loss” and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

