A city tree crashes onto a homeowner's fence, and the homeowner wants repairs after a month of no answers

TULSA, Okla. — Our 2 News Problem Solvers received a call about a tree that had fallen on a homeowner's fence for over a month.

The problem? The tree was on city property making it the city's responsibility to clean it up. However, the homeowner says nothing has changed for over a month.2 News Oklahoma listened to the homeowner and wanted to find answers.

Kelly Maddux's issue had been going on for over a month when a tree fell on his fence.

The tree was pushed over by the heavy storms that whipped through green country in late October, and early November.

Emma Burch

Maddux showed us the phone calls and emails he had sent to the city on November 4th, requesting that the tree be moved off his fence.

He says he believes that the tree being down for so long has caused damage to his fence.

"It looks like it has bent my post possibly, making the fence lean, I didn't see it sticking out of the ground on the other side, so it makes me think the metal posts are bent,” Maddux said.

Emma Burch

He received a call back on December 3rd that an inspector would be coming to see the damage but since then has heard nothing.

"Since then I still haven't received a phone call, email, or anything about what's going on. So it's been over a month and I'm just hoping that this tree doesn't make my fence fall down," Maddux said.

We reached out to the city to get some answers on Maddux’s next steps.

The city told us they have been working to remove the tree and as we were speaking to the town, we received word the tree will be removed by December 10th.

The city also said they would look at the damages to the fence and would make repairs needed.

The city wants to remind residents that if they have a problem like this one, make reports through 3-1-1 or their website.

