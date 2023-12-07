82 years later: Tulsa club commemorates Pearl Harbor attack

TULSA, Okla. — Dec. 7 marks 82 years since the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the deadly event that brought the United States into World War II.

The Last Man's Club for Veterans of Pearl Harbor — also known simply as Pearl Harbor Survivors — is a Tulsa-area group that used to be for survivors of the attack primarily.

Founded in the 1950s, 78 survivors used to be members of the club.

"Unfortunately," said club president Keith Myers, "all of our members that were members of the Tulsa area group, they— they're all deceased."

The club's final survivor, Arles Cole, died in December 2020.

While the club's original members have passed, the club lives on through the families of the survivors and supporters in general.

However, it remains dedicated to remembering not only those Tulsans who died at Pearl Harbor — but also those who survived. It also seeks to educate people about the attack.

On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese forces launched a surprise attack on U.S. forces stationed at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The National World War II Museum said 2,403 people died after the attack.



The question of joining World War II, however, was controversial in the United States before the attack. But afterward, the U.S. was all in, declaring war and ultimately defeating the Japanese.

As of June, only one survivor of the attack reams, according to reports. That would be 101-year-old Lou Conter, a sailor on the ill-fated USS Arizona that morning.

With only so few World War II veterans left in general, Myers told 2 News it's more important now than ever that we continue passing on their stories.

"Remember Pearl Harbor," he said. "We've had all these folks that were looking out for us, to keep our country whole."



"But it's up to us, the American people," he added, "to somehow bond together so that we can keep this a United States of America rather than an un-United States of America."

The survivors' family members will attend Thursday morning's ceremony at American Legion Post 308, during which a bell will ring to remember each club member who has passed.

The event is free and open to the public. It begins at 9:30 am.

The Circle Cinema will also present a free special Pearl Harbor documentary, "Lifeline: Pearl Harbor's Unknown Hero," on Thursday at 2 pm and 6 pm.

