73-year-old Afton woman dies after touching downed power line, preliminary reports say

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — A 73-year-old woman died Tuesday night after touching her vehicle with a downed power line on it, according to preliminary reports.

The Deleware County Sheriff's Office said the woman from Afton was found by her roommate around 10:30 p.m. on the ground by her car. DCSO identified her as Judith Connor.

The downed power lines came after strong storms swept through the area, leaving widespread damage.



Previous coverage >>> Strong winds cause damage, power outages in Grand Lake area

Connor was found in the Horsecreek area near Bernice that runs into Grand Lake.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

