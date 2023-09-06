Strong winds cause damage, power outages in Grand Lake area

GROVE, Okla. — Strong winds from a severe thunderstorm that rolled through Northeast Oklahoma overnight Tuesday have left residents with a mess to clean up.

At Rockwood Storage off Highway 59, storage units at the back of the property were damaged. People's belongs stayed mostly in place but the structure itself was moved by the winds.

Timothy Tyner

2 News spoke to the property manager who said about 20 units sustained damage as well as the back gate to the property. He also said he will be calling other storage facilities around Grove to help find openings for his customers to move their stuff to.



A storage unit renter came to see the damage. She told our crew she just moved her stuff into the facility but thankfully it didn't look like much of her belonging are missing or damaged. Now she's calling out of work to spend the day loading up a trailer and moving her stuff.

Lacresha Mead Jacks

In other areas, the wind knocked power poles and lines down, uprooted trees, and moved items around.

At its peak Public Service Company of Oklahoma was reporting around 1,200 customer outages and Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative was reporting around 2,000.

The Grove Fire Department asks drivers to be cautious of downed power lines and crews working when getting out Wednesday.

