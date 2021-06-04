6th Annual Okie Craft Beer Festival returns to Muskogee

TULSA, Okla. — The 6th annual Okie Craft Beer Festival is rebounding after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic. The event is happening Friday at Hatbox Field in Muskogee.

It’s one of many events set to kick-off the summer festivals in Muskogee County. Nearly 20 different breweries from around Green Country are invited here to show-off their latest brews. It is one of the only festivals in the state that exclusively features local beer.

Organizers tell 2 News event-goers will have access to try 80 different beers from nearly 20 brewers. All proceeds of the event are going towards maintenance of public parks, gardens, facilities and future events this summer.

“It’s a lot of fun. It brings a lot of people from the Tulsa and Oklahoma City area to Muskogee and see what we have to offer here,” director for Parks and Rec. Mark Wilkerson said.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25. Muskogee will also host a BBQ and Chili cook-off on June 12th. You can learn more on the 37th Annual Chili and BBQ Cook-off website.

